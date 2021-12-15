Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) versus Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) Financial Survey

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) and Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Harte Hanks has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Options Media Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harte Hanks and Options Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harte Hanks 7.17% -10.71% 4.37% Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Harte Hanks shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Harte Hanks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harte Hanks and Options Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harte Hanks $176.90 million 0.30 -$1.69 million $1.62 4.70 Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Options Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harte Hanks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Harte Hanks and Options Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harte Hanks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Options Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harte Hanks currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.39%.

Summary

Harte Hanks beats Options Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harte Hanks

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Options Media Group

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. is a development stage company. The company was founded on 2000 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

