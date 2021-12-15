Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 8.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 1.57% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 795,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 121.1% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the period.

Shares of HTRB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,316. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88.

