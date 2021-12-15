Harvest Finance Achieves Market Cap of $57.05 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $87.37 or 0.00181049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $57.05 million and $12.94 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 129.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 675,145 coins and its circulating supply is 652,937 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.