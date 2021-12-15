Harvest Finance (FARM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.73 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $87.58 or 0.00179136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $57.19 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 675,145 coins and its circulating supply is 652,937 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

