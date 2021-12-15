Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

