Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $26.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.57.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In other Hayward news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 674,469 shares of company stock worth $15,857,211.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.63 on Friday. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

