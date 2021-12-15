Head to Head Review: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 21.19% 38.73% 12.83% Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LexinFintech and Sunlight Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.78 billion 0.39 $91.18 million $1.95 1.95 Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LexinFintech and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $11.97, suggesting a potential upside of 215.07%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 181.76%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Sunlight Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

