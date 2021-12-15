Head-To-Head Survey: Suncrest Bank (SBKK) and Its Peers

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS: SBKK) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Suncrest Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million N/A 12.54 Suncrest Bank Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.01

Suncrest Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Suncrest Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Suncrest Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Suncrest Bank Competitors 2157 8956 7241 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Suncrest Bank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Suncrest Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Suncrest Bank Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Summary

Suncrest Bank rivals beat Suncrest Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

