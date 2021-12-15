Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.