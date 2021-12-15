HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Angelique Christine Hill Sells 6,297 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HQY opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.