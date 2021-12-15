Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

