Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 1,012 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $311.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

