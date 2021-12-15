Heineken to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heineken in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

