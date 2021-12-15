HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $105.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.65 or 0.98931452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032906 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00788089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,432,826 coins and its circulating supply is 264,297,676 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

