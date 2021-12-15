Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,482 shares of company stock worth $1,198,456. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,176. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average is $125.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

