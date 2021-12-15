Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $27.19 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $898.93. 3,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,845. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $917.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $898.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

