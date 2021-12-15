Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.17.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

