Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 184 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.28. 34,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,491. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.26.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

