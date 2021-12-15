Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 555 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

AVGO stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $617.27. 27,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,716. The company has a market cap of $254.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.99 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

