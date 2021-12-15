Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 465,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $22,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. 93,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

