Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.70

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.70 and last traded at $189.30, with a volume of 3709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hershey by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 40.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

