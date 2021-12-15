Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $54,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after buying an additional 2,504,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after buying an additional 2,519,403 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

