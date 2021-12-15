Hexavest Inc. Invests $826,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $102.91 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.