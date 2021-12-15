Hexavest Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

