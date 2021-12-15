HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative net margin of 93.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 36,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HEXO by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,811 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

