Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 9,029 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

