Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $481,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,885.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,729.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

