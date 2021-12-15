Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

