Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

