Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 24.3% during the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 77,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

