Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRZN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

