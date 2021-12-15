Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDJY stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $50.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.7373 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.