Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,263 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.83. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

