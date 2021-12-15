HSBC Downgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) to Reduce

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5,450.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,960.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,486.33.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

