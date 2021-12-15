Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Crown Castle International worth $78,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.5% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 146.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

