Huntington National Bank Buys 6,777 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $17.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $941.00. The stock had a trading volume of 286,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,588,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,020.56 and its 200 day moving average is $805.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.01 billion, a PE ratio of 306.04, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upped their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

