Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215,363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Baxter International worth $31,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. 13,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,168. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

