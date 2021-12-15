Huntington National Bank Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $57,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 612.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

SHW traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,509. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.34 and a 200-day moving average of $299.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $348.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

