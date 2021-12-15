Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $120,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,425 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

