Huntington National Bank Has $102.90 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.37% of iShares Gold Trust worth $102,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 47.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 66.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 113,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. 229,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.