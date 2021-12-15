Huntington National Bank Sells 36,813 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,813 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $41,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Applied Materials by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

