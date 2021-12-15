Huntington National Bank Sells 74,367 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $64,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,098. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

