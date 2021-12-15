Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of H stock opened at $83.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,575 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

