Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.25

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.25 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.85 ($1.13), with a volume of 620856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.90 ($1.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.85) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.85) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.38).

Get Hyve Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £249.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.34.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.