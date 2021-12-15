Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Director Jean Francois Formela Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Director Jean Francois Formela purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of Ikena Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $121,951.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of Ikena Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $180,194.67.

Shares of IKNA opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,466,000 after acquiring an additional 654,019 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

