Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Director Jean Francois Formela Sells 11,989 Shares of Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $180,194.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of Ikena Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $121,951.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

