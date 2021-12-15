Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 462.4% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Ilika has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.24.
Ilika Company Profile
