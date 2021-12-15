Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 462.4% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Ilika has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

