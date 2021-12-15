Illuvium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.55 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Illuvium has a market cap of $762.51 million and $42.55 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $1,186.19 or 0.02414343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

