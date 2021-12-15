IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 51,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,514. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

