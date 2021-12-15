IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 51,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,514. IMPACT Silver has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
