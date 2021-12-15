Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Insider Sells C$2,407,881.60 in Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 752,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$2,407,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,553,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,772,755.20.

Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 4,932 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total value of C$19,530.72.

III opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. Imperial Metals Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.14.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

